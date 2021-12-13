Because we have to accept that comfort has come first when choosing clothes for our fall looks, the best outfits seen on the street this week They have appealed to plush as a perfect proposal with which we will warm ourselves thanks to sports-influenced pieces and colors to succeed.

Jackets in color blocks or with striking warm tones are part of this proposal, in which seasonal looks are allowed to intervene by this material with which we will feel in bed all day.





Because orange has established itself as a basic color for street looks, in this type of pieces could not miss, and it is the key garment of a light-toned look with which everyone will turn to see you.

You can find a similar one at ASOS as part of a set, available for 34.45 euros.

Crooked Tongues half zip sweatshirt with fleece badge detail in orange





The dynamism of the two-tone garments could not be left out of the list either, and his representative is this jacket from The North Face in beige tone that is perfect with sweatpants, white sneakers and a knitted hat to finish off the contrast of textures.

You can find a similar one from ASOS for 40.99 euros.

Fleece jacket by ASOS 4505





Street looks are not complete if they do not have a great print, and this one with a multicolored motif is perfect to fit in with that modern dynamism of current looks inspired by urban music.

You can find one with a camouflage motif at ASOS for 40.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN oversized sweatshirt with all over print and short fleece zip





And to follow the trends of the moment to the letter, we have a proposal with brown tones that fascinates us, also adopting the color blocks of raw tones to harmonize with more sporty garments.

You can find a similar one at ASOS for 207.99 euros.

Stan Ray stone sherpa fleece jacket

Images | Instagram

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.