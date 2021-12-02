Plug-in hybrid car sales in Spain grow by 44.42% in November 2021

In November 2021, sales of new plug-in hybrid cars in Spain registered a total of 4,402 registered units, which represents a growth of 44.42% compared to the same period of the previous year. Registrations of plug-in hybrids moderate their growth.

The so-called “all-in-one” technology continues to gain adherents in Spanish territory. The plug-in hybrid car sales in Spain They have closed a new positive month. On November 2021 Plug-in hybrid registrations reached 4,402 units, which represents a 44.42% rise if compared with the result obtained in the same period of the previous year.

The plug-in hybrid vehicle, like the rest of the electrified models, perfectly weathered the collapse of the Spanish car market. At the moment the plug-in hybrid car has a 5.54% market share. The massification of this technology is already a reality in Spanish dealerships.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Spain in November 2021

Despite the fact that monthly growth has moderated, the accumulated data continues to show a large rise. In the period between the months of January and November 2021 new plug-in hybrid car registrations in Spain totaled 38,478 units, 128.19% more compared to 2020.

Almost all the plug-in hybrids sold are passenger cars. Just take a quick look at the numbers. Plug-in hybrid passenger car registrations reached 4,396 units in November, 44.75% more than in the eleventh month of last year. Throughout the first 11 months of 2021, 38,402 plug-in hybrid passenger cars were registered, 128.45% more than in the same period of the previous year.

What have been the most popular plug-in hybrids? The Top 5 best-selling models with PHEV technology in Spanish dealerships it presents several important changes. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads the market. Once again, the victory went to the Peugeot 3008. The KIA XCeed took second place and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Hyundai Tucson.

Comparison of the Hyundai Tucson, one of the most popular plug-in hybrid SUVs, with the Volkswagen Tiguan

The best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spain in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 1 Peugeot 3008 400 2 KIA XCeed 260 3 Hyundai tucson 238 4 Mercedes GLC 215 5 Renault megane 175

The Mercedes GLC has remained at the gates of the podium has remained the Mercedes GLC, which in turn becomes the most popular premium plug-in hybrid. The fifth position is occupied by the Renault Megane. One of the great absences from this list is, without a doubt, that of the Ford Kuga.