At Girls and Boys Plenary Session 2021 The importance of protecting personal data in the digital environment was highlighted during the session in which the winners of the Contest to be Children’s Commissioner and Commissioner participated, organized by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) and the National System of Transparency, Access to Public Information and Protection of Personal Data (SNT).

The members of the Plenary Girls and Boys 2021 were the Presiding Commissioner, Paris Jimenez Zamudio, from Veracruz; the Commissioners Vannesa Cabañas Herrera, from Veracruz; Frida Valentina Guerrero Jiménez, from Jalisco, and Eimy Huesca Benitez, From Oaxaca; as well as the commissioners Matías Sol Nassar, From chiapas; Iker Mateo Robles of God, from Jalisco, and Bruno Caro del Castillo Ramírez, of the State of Mexico.

The commissioner Josefina Roman Vergara, stated that the Plenary of Girls and Boys is a space for knowledge and awareness in which minors from all over the country recognize the importance of privacy in the digital environment. He argued that girls and boys have the right to have access, without discrimination, to new technologies, but also to have their personal data not disseminated over the network, as well as to preserve their identity and their image from possible illicit uses.

“Since March 2020, children have spent time at home, which led them to join as digital users; In view of this, the generation and promotion of public policies for digital education is now essential for authorities, parents and educators. The best interest of the minor demands the adoption of inter-institutional mechanisms aimed at preventing our girls and boys from being victims of any crime”, He pointed.

In her message, the President Commissioner of the INAI and the SNT, Blanca Lilia Ibarra Cadena, recognized the talent of the winning girls and boys and urged them to see their participation in this contest as a lesson for their life and future, because, he said, it will serve them and allow them to verify that hard work can give them great satisfaction and , in addition, carry out various activities that allow them to know elements for the protection of their personal data.

“For you to be truly safe and secure, you naturally need the presence of your parents, your families, but you also have control and knowledge about how to protect your privacy, your personal data and how you can prevent it from being violated or your dignity. And that is precisely the objective of this contest: that they know the relevance of personal data”, He highlighted.

The INAI Commissioner, Francisco Javier Acuña Llamas, stressed that the Plenary of girls and boys offers not only hope, but also certainty that Mexico has some exponents who, from childhood, are skilled in the digital dimension and are very clear about the relevance of protecting their privacy, through the protection of personal data, which adults sometimes forget.

“You have a clear and audacious conscience, to be ambassadors of a responsible childhood, which must take care of itself, because no matter how much the elderly want to take care of them, if you do not help to take care of themselves and thus take care of the whole society from its base more early childhood, we won’t be able to do it”, He remarked.

Dulce María Corina Villegas Guarneros, secretary of the Commission on the Rights of Children and Adolescents of the Chamber of Deputies, indicated that the issue of personal data is highly complex, which forces us to be aware of the information that is provided. Thus, “We celebrate this exercise and it is very pleasant to see girls and boys understanding these issues, but, above all, helping to create messages so that others understand the importance of not giving personal information anywhere or to anyone”, He pointed.

Nuhad Ponce Kuri, president of the INAI Advisory Council, pointed out that this contest encourages citizen participation and promotes the exercise of fundamental rights, in this case of girls and boys. “Not only do they promote and strengthen good habits in terms of privacy, but through these experiences, strategies and regulations can be developed that help guarantee a better handling of personal data.“, He said.

Luz Maria Mariscal Cárdenas, coordinator of Guarantor Bodies of the Federative Entities of the SNT and President Commissioner of the guarantor body of Durango, affirmed that opening spaces for participation to girls and boys reveals the commitment of the institutions to work for a society that takes care of their safety and integrity . “I celebrate the awarding of the contest organized by the INAI that generated unity and a successful institutional collaboration of the 32 guarantor agencies and the four regions of the System, thanks to the leadership of the INAI”, He warned.

Arístides Rodrigo Guerrero García, coordinator of the Commission for the Protection of Personal Data of the SNT and Commissioner of INFOCDMX, recognized that the participation of girls and boys from all over the country in the contest is a sign of the cooperative federalism of the System. “I would invite the winners to help us with their creativity, imagination and innovation to convey a message of protection of personal data. It is essential that you become ambassadors of privacy“, Held.

Paulina Elizabeth Compeán Torres, coordinator of the Commission for Federative Entities Affairs of the SNT and Commissioner of the guarantor body of Durango, emphasized that the contest promotes a culture of privacy among girls, boys and adolescents. “It is extremely important to listen to the opinion they have about the protection of your personal data and your privacy”, He stated.

Cinthya Denise Gómez Castañeda, commissioner of the guarantor body of Baja California, said that “The boys and girls who have participated in this activity have made it possible to learn in their language, in their examples, in their needs, which are the ways in which communication and dissemination are more enjoyable for them to socialize what the protection of children consists of. Personal information”.

Naldy Patricia Rodríguez Lagunes, Commissioner President of the Veracruz Institute for Access to Information (IVAI), mentioned that childhood has become the best ally to promote the right to protection of personal data; “I celebrate this exercise where seven girls and boys meet to express their opinion and expose their concerns about privacy on the Internet”, He asserted.

Cynthia Patricia Cantero Pacheco, Commissioner President of the Institute of Transparency, Public Information and Protection of Personal Data of the State of Jalisco (ITEI), congratulated the winners of the national stage of the contest. “I want to tell the girls and boys who are winners of the contest, that the participation they had is very important, that they are an example for other girls and boys throughout the country“, He said.

Hugo Alejandro Villar Pinto, Commissioner President of the Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data of the State of Chiapas, commented that the contest “opens a door for children to be young people with a social vision and adults with integrity who seek the democratic development of the country and the defense of human rights”, He detailed.

DZ