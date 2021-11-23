Playtonic develops a new Yooka-Laylee of 3D platforms

Just a few days ago, Chinese technology giant Tencent acquired a minority stake in developer Playtonic, who released Yooka-Laylee last year 2017. Now, it has been known through the managing director of the study, Gavin Price, that this great injection of money will mean that the size of the study will be doubled to the point of being extended to have three development teams and work on a new 3D platformer that will serve as a direct sequel to the game.

Price has explained how the acquisition by Tencent came about mentioning: «We have always had a dialogue. We talked to them about the future of 3D platforms and what to do next. I mentioned that Playtonic had this growth plan of being many people with many teams. I was surprised, because I didn’t expect them to be interested in Playtonic. It turned out they had a genre department, including a 3D platforming department. So we had to formalize our future content plan a bit. And we also wanted to have an aspirational goal, which was make Yooka-Laylee an IP that could appear on the baby food box from a major fast food chain«.

After publishing Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, a 2D platformer after the previous hit title, “They liked the study and what we published before, and they thought they could help us achieve our goals. It just continued from there, we left it to the lawyers and waited for them to say: it’s done«. Now, Playtonic is studying whether to move to a new headquarters, open new offices and even purchase other equipment as it expands in the coming months.

<br>

It will be necessary to see how the direct sequel to Yooka-Laylee is proposed, a game thought as a Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor, so they have some similar elements. However, its protagonists are a green chameleon named Yooka, and a purple bat named Laylee. What will your new adventure bring?