During September 2018, Sony took a key step that would allow the community of PlayStation Enjoy multiplayer titles in the company of Xbox and PC players. The event, expected by many for so long, came true despite the constant pronouncements of the Japanese platform against cross-play. Sony yielded to media pressure —And that of Epic games– a pressure that came from many fronts, even from its own users.

However, three years later, the theme of crossplay not as encouraging as it was before; especially for users who play on consoles. What’s going on?

Let’s go back a few months behind such an important decision made by the top ranks of PlayStation. Why did they refuse to implement the crossplay? According to its leaders, a commercial motive intervened first, as it was a proposal that involved the participation of different actors — developers, publishers and manufacturers of consoles. The second was because Sony didn’t want to lose control of the security of having an online gaming service.

Jim ryan, currently head of Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation), explained in 2017 why they did not intend to implement the crossplay on Minecraft.

“We have to be aware of our responsibility to our installed base. You know as well as I do that Minecraft is played by players of all ages, especially the youngest. We have a contract with the people who use our online services, taking care of everyone. make it part of the PlayStation universe. Exposing those who are often children to outside influences that we cannot control is something we need to think about carefully. “

Hackers and cheaters provoke bad looks towards you crossplay

When PlayStation and Xbox enable the crossplay, cannot control the behavior of players on other platforms. Interestingly, those “outside influences” that Ryan mentioned are the ones that are getting out of hand today.

Hackers and cheats have become a serious problem in various multiplayer games. Warzone, Destiny 2 and even Halo Infinite, which is still in the beta phase, are the most notorious cases. There is not a single day that the community does not express its complaints and concerns in this regard, as their experience has been damaged by people who do not respect fair play. You are, by the way, come mostly from PC.

Every day it becomes more evident that many console gamers do not want to be paired with computer gamers. And with this I do not mean that all PC users resort to illegal practices, because it is not like that, but it cannot be denied that the root of the problem, at the moment, is in this platform.

With Halo Infinite Something concerning is happening after the confirmed presence of cheats on PC. While it is possible to disable the crossplay through the privacy settings of an Xbox console, the time to find a game increases considerably. This has caused some Xbox players to demand that 343 Industries and Microsoft take action on the matter to resolve it. They don’t want to run into PC users, but they don’t want to waste time on it. matchmaking.

So, looking back is when you understand a part of PlayStation’s refusal to embrace the crossplay. Control is lost and those who suffer the consequences of disorder are the players. We went from requiring cross-play to voluntarily disabling it, which is unfortunate for a feature whose purpose was always to bring communities together.

Both PlayStation and Xbox, when it comes to third-party multiplayer games, must be hopeful that the developers will manage to implement a robust anti-cheat system. So important have these “solutions” become that those responsible for them promote them as a great novelty —Ricochet de Warzone it’s an example-; when in fact it should be a common default feature.