Sony Playstation officially unveiled its new PlayStation VR2 virtual reality kit, ready for the PS5 and announcing Horizon Call of the Mountain in development.

Visual fidelity: for high visual fidelity, PS VR2 It offers 4K HDR, a 110-degree field of view, and a sharpened rendering. Thanks to the OLED panel, gamers will enjoy an image resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye and a smooth 90/120 Hz frame rate.

Monitoring of the controls on the helmet: thanks to the monitoring from the inside out, PlayStation VR2 it will follow users through the cameras built into the VR headset. The movements and the direction in which you are looking are reflected in the game without the need for an external camera.

New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep, immersive sensation. Helmet Feedback is a new sensory functionality that amplifies the sensations your in-game actions elicit. It is created thanks to a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent touch element to fully immerse you in the gaming experience. For example, you will feel the racing pulse of a character during moments of tension, the speed of objects that pass near your head or the momentum of a vehicle when you step on the ground. Plus, the PS5’s 3D Tempest audio technology brings the sounds around you to life to empower this new level of immersion.

Eye Tracking: With Eye Tracking, PS VR2 detects eye movement, so a simple glance in a specific direction can add more to your game character. This allows you to interact in more intuitive and realistic ways for greater emotional response and enhanced expression that adds new layers of realism to games.

One of the largest and most exclusive sagas of PlayStation comes to PlayStation VR2 with Horizon Call of the Mountain, by Guerrilla and Firesprite.

This original game is being developed specifically for the PlayStation VR2 and will open the doors for players to fully immerse themselves in the world of Horizon.

