After a year 2021 in which virtual reality has lost prominence, at least in terms of launching games, Brad Lynch, an expert in VR, has just revealed that the production of Meta Cambria, which is considered the older sister of Oculus Quest, and PlayStation VR 2 will launch soon. The original information comes from a very reliable Chinese supply chain analyst, so the information is considered practically accurate, also mentioning the supply of components for Apple AR / VR HMD.

Goertek, Chinese manufacturer, will be in charge of mass producing Meta Cambria and PS VR 2 (soon!) Goertek sold off Pico to Bytedance earlier this year, but signed a deal to continue producing Pico headsets Also expected to supply components for Apple AR / VR HMD – Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) January 1, 2022

What to expect from PlayStation VR 2

Following the launch of the PS5, Sony reported that PlayStation VR would undergo an evolution with a new next-generation device compatible with the new console, “which will result in the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatically improved performance and interactivity“According to the company, the headset will introduce gamers to a greater sense of presence and will immerse themselves more than ever in the game and their worlds.

Everything you need to know about PSVR2

The new VR device will improve everything from resolution to field of view, through tracking and inputs. It will connect to PS5 with a single cable “to simplify installation and be easy to use while allowing a high-quality viewing experienceLikewise, the device will have a new control and will keep ergonomics very much in mind. Fortunately, if the production of the device begins soon, its announcement will not be much later. Will we have its launch in 2022?

