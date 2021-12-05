The subscription service Xbox Game Pass It has possibly become the mainstay of Microsoft to the point of being one of the keys for many players to opt for an Xbox console instead of a PlayStation today. The strategy of having the latest video game launches together with a vast catalog of titles in exchange for a monthly payment has become popular among the public at a time when this type of subscription service is standardized. In fact, the passage of time gets evolutions and after years of denials, now it seems that PlayStation works in a service similar to that of its competitor.

As reported by journalist Jason Schreier in the middle Bloomberg, Sony is working on a subscription service that is currently codenamed Spartacus. The service is scheduled to launch in the spring 2022 for both PS4 and PS5 and will come to join the subscription services of PlayStation Plus (to play online) and PlayStation Now (to play in the cloud). However, this new service will also add games from previous generations.

“PlayStation Game Pass” would have three types of rate

Although the plans for the new PlayStation service have not yet been finalized, it appears that the Spartacus project is planning to launch with a three-tier monthly fee. The first level would have all the benefits of PlayStation Plus, while the second level would add a large selection of PS4 games that would increase over time. Finally, the third tier will offer PlayStation Now-like game streaming, extended game demos, and a library of legacy games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, rumored that all of them would have trophies.

At the moment, it is unknown if this service would offer the games natively through download or through the cloud, although What would be entirely a surprise is that Sony offered the exclusive PlayStation Studios games at launch.. Regarding the veracity of the information, it should be remembered that Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, anticipated a backlash by Sony towards Xbox Game Pass a year ago … When will the announcement be made official then?