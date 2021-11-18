Take the opportunity to get hold of various games at laugh prices.

PlayStation offers are on the rise this time of year, as all video game companies take the opportunity to make discounts and rebates in their digital stores in order to encourage this common Christmas consumption. It is because of that Sony has already been bringing batches of periodic offers for weeks, which are maintained for a certain time.

That is why, under this premise, the PlayStation Store has presented its new offers, which focus on indie titles, although without becoming only games of this type exclusively.

Thus, if you are interested in some of the titles that we leave you below, among others that have not entered the list, take the opportunity to acquire them at a laughing price, since they will not be there forever. In fact, they already have a deadline to buy them at these prices.

Deals on the PlayStation Store

It should be noted that these are not all discounted titles, so we recommend check the PlayStation Store with a total of 1263 games. Likewise, it should be noted that, as was the case in previous batches, they have a deadline, being so You can only take advantage of these sales until next December 2, specifically until 00:59 CET time.

Having said all this, below you can consult some of the games offered, among which you can find real bargains such as Cuphead, the entire Crysis saga, Gray, A Hat in Time, among many others. Without further ado, you can consult them below:

Gang Beats with a 60% discount.

Cuphead with a 30% discount.

Green Hell with a 20% discount.

CarX Drift Racing Online with a discount of 65%.

Chernobylite with a 20% discount.

The Eternal Cylinder with a 25% discount.

Gold Rus: The Game with a 25% discount.

Outer Wilds with a 40% discount.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with a 30% discount.

Tails of Iron with a 20% discount.

Aragami 2 with a 25% discount.

Crysys 1, 2 and 3 Remastered with a 20% discount each.

Spiritfarer with a 50% discount.

Goat Simulator: Waste of Space with a 75% discount.

What Remains of Edith Finch is 70% off.

UnMetal with a 35% discount.

Nexomon with a 25% discount.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is 45% off

A Hat in Time with a 50% discount.

Cat Quest 2 at 60% discount.

Gray at 60% discount.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe