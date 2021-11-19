Officially, this Friday we are already entering the week of Black Friday, which means that a huge campaign of offers begins on the PlayStation Store with Hundreds of games up to 75% off, PS Plus subscription discounts and more. A good time to get hold of those games that you had on your to-do list.

Specifically, these PlayStation Store deals for Black Friday count on almost 400 games and add-ons with incredible discounts. It has games for all tastes and for all ages, whether they are recent releases or games that have been on the market for some time. With such a wide offer it will be difficult not to find something interesting to give those Christmas gifts in advance and enjoy with family and friends the Christmas holidays that are approaching in a matter of a few weeks.

For example, those fans of the PlayStation house can find Demon’s Souls for 49.59 euros with a 38% discount, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 40.19 euros thanks to a 33% discount, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut , Ratchet and Clank: A separate dimension and Returnal for 59.99 euros each with a 25% discount, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut 39.99 euros with a 20% discount or The Last of Us Part 2 for 19.99 euros, a 50% discount on its base price. Virtually the entire catalog of exclusive PlayStation games with incredible discounts.

As for third party games we can find recent releases such as Deathloop for 34.99 with a 50% discount, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 45.49 with a 35% discount, Far Cry 6 for 48.99 with a 30% discount discount, Tales of Arise for 48.99 euros with a 30% discount or Resident Evil Village for 30.09 euros with a 57% discount. Deathloop and Resident Evil Village, for example, are two of the GOTY nominees at the 2021 TGA and they can be yours for very little.

Discounts on PS Plus and more

PlayStation Store Black Friday isn’t limited to just games and add-ons, as players will also be able to find a 33% discount on your 12-month PS Plus subscription, going from 59.99 to 39.99 euros. With PS Plus you can get hold of three free games every month, access the online functions of multiplayer games, upload games to the cloud and access exclusive offers.

Aside from these deals on digital goods, PlayStation Gear is also on Black Friday. You will be able to find up to 20% in merchandising of the games you like the most from the PlayStation brand, from clothes, to mugs, thermos, illustrations, etc. Everything you need to be fashionable and show your love for video games.

<br>

These PlayStation Store Black Friday deals will be available from today until next November 30, at 00:59 hours, just until the end of the month. That is, you have up to 10 days to plan your Black Friday purchases, make numbers and see which game best suits your tastes and, above all, your portfolio. There are plenty of options to choose from for your next games.