The entrance of the new year is not only accompanied by great announcements, like the one we had this morning with PlayStation VR2 and a new Horizon title, but also during these days the new offers of the PlayStation Store have started, the digital store of Sony consoles where you can find different bargains and games from the Triple A category at prices of laughter.

In this way, just as we have been able to recommend that you wait if you are not entirely sure, in this case we encourage you to access these offers, since they are probably the last batch we will see. It should be noted that you will have until next January 8 at 00:59 CET time, so don’t delay too long if you have some of these games on your wish list.

Get PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles at a bargain price

In this way, you can access a wide catalog of games by accessing both the digital store page as well as the PlayStation Store itself on your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles directly. That said, among the many games that you can find offer include the following:

Battlefield 2042.

Back 4 Blood in its standard version.

Deathloop in its standard version and in its Deluxe Edition.

Demon’s Souls

Far Cry 6 in its standard version.

FIFA 22 in both its PS5 and PS4 versions. The PlayStation 4 version is not upgradeable to the next generation console unless it is the Ultimate Edition

Ghost of Tsushima in its Director’s Cuty and Legends for both versions

GTA The Trilogy Definite Edition.

GTA V: Premium Edition

Hitman 3 in its standard version.

It Takes two

Kena: Brid of Spirits.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales in the standard version and in the Premium Edition.

NBA 2K22 on the PS5 and PS4 version.

Ratchet & Clanck: a separate dimension in its basic version and its Premium edition.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Definitive Edition.

Resident Evil Village

Returnal both in its basic version and in the Digital Deluxe edition.

Scarlet Nexus in its Deluxe edition.

The Last of Us Part 2 Deluxe Digital Edition.

The Witcher 3: Wild Together: Game of the Year Edition. Includes all released DLCs.

