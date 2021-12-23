Big discounts for everyone interested in the great titles of PS4 and PS5.

Although it is not yet January, it seems that in the digital store of PS4 and PS5, the PlayStation Store, They are like crazy to start with the offers of the beginning of the year, unleashing the January sale promotion is available starting today, December 22. And it is that, Limited TimeYou can buy some of the great titles released in recent months at bargain prices.

This is because the PlayStation blog has shared a list with 100 games that will receive a discount during these days, among which we find games that have only been released for weeks. Of course, it should be noted that, at least at the time of writing this news, exact percentages not given, so the discounts may not go very there, that will be seen shortly.

Great offers arrive today on Playstation, although at the moment without clarifying the percentage of the discount

Be that as it may, if you are interested in acquiring titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Alan Wake Remastered, Far Cry 6, the last two installments of Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil, among others, we recommend you pay attention to the PlayStation Store. Having said that, then you can consult some of the titles that will receive a discount, highlighting at the same time that next January 5 there will be more games that will be added to the list:

Alan Wake Remastered

Assassin’s creed odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Cuphead

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Deathloop

Far cry 6

FIFA 22

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

God of war

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Hades

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Little Nightmares II

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Metro Exodus

Monster hunter: world

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil Village

Scarlet nexus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

