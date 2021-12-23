Big discounts for everyone interested in the great titles of PS4 and PS5.
Although it is not yet January, it seems that in the digital store of PS4 and PS5, the PlayStation Store, They are like crazy to start with the offers of the beginning of the year, unleashing the January sale promotion is available starting today, December 22. And it is that, Limited TimeYou can buy some of the great titles released in recent months at bargain prices.
This is because the PlayStation blog has shared a list with 100 games that will receive a discount during these days, among which we find games that have only been released for weeks. Of course, it should be noted that, at least at the time of writing this news, exact percentages not given, so the discounts may not go very there, that will be seen shortly.
Great offers arrive today on Playstation, although at the moment without clarifying the percentage of the discount
Be that as it may, if you are interested in acquiring titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Alan Wake Remastered, Far Cry 6, the last two installments of Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil, among others, we recommend you pay attention to the PlayStation Store. Having said that, then you can consult some of the titles that will receive a discount, highlighting at the same time that next January 5 there will be more games that will be added to the list:
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Assassin’s creed odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Cuphead
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Deathloop
- Far cry 6
- FIFA 22
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- God of war
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Hades
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Little Nightmares II
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Metro Exodus
- Monster hunter: world
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil Village
- Scarlet nexus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
