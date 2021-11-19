More fun-priced games are coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

If you are wanting to buy a PlayStation game during this Christmas season that is coming, you are in luck, since Black Friday deals on the Playstation Store have already been announced, being so dozens of games will receive great discounts over the next few days, thereby allowing you to acquire quite current titles (the presence of Deathloop has surprised) at a bargain price.

Having said all this, it must be said that you can see all the PlayStation Stores offers for Black Friday, as well as the different extras that will arrive, which is joined by a 33% offer on the 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription, as well as PlayStation Gear merchandise deals.

Great deals hit the PlayStation Store for Black Friday

Moreover, with respect to Big offers, It has been Sony itself that has made a compilation of the big games of 2021 that are on sale during these sales, even indicating the application of the discount itself. This playlist is made up of:

EA Sports FIFA 22 with a 40% discount on its version for PlayStation 4.

Far Cry 6 with a 30% discount on both versions.

Back Blood with 30% discount on both versions.

NBA 2K22 with a 50% discount on its two versions.

Life is Strange: True Colors with a discount of 35% in its two versions.

Madden 22 with a 50% discount on its version of PlayStation 4.

Tales of Arise with a saving of 30% in its two versions.

Marvel’s Avengers with a 60% discount on both versions.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Honikami Chronicles 30% off on PlayStation 4 only.

Resident Evil Village with a 57% discount on its two versions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 with a 60% savings on PlayStation 4.

Deathloop, which was released in September, saving 50% in its two versions.

As you can see, there is a vast majority of games available on both platforms, except for a few. Also, I must warn you that be very careful with the version of FIFA 22 on PlayStation 4, since if you want to play on PlayStation 5 with this version, it is necessary that you go back to checkout, this being a surprise that could become unpleasant if it catches you unexpectedly.

Be that as it may, in this age of consumerism, do not miss the opportunity to get hold of those games you have always wanted, since, like everything, these offers are for a limited time only.

