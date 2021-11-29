If last week discounts were accumulated on the occasion of Black Friday, the PlayStation Store starts the end of the year sales today, so that Hundreds of games continue with incredible discounts of up to 75%. You will have until Christmas to get hold of some of its almost 900 promotional games and accessories, since These offers will end on December 23 at 11:59 p.m..

If last week it was difficult to choose what to buy during the Black Friday sales, with these end-of-year deals from the PlayStation Store exactly the same thing happens. You will be able to find proposals for all tastes and for all audiences. For example, if you like open world adventure games you can get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from 44.99 euros thanks to a 50% discount or, without leaving the Ubisoft house, get Watch Dogs: Legion from 23.99 euros with a 70% discount. If you want to become a superhero for Christmas, you can get Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) from 19.99 euros with a 50% discount.

For only 9.99 euros, God of War transports you to the snowy Nordic landscapes, and for 29.99 euros Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition is the perfect gift for lovers of motorcycles and zombie games. You can also find games like Borderlands 3 for 31.99 euros and Perona 5 Royal for 23.99 euros, both with a discount of 60%, Bloodborne GOTY for 17.99 euros, Judgment for 23.99 euros, Resident Evil 7 for 9 , 99 euros, Fallout 4 for 7.99 euros and a very long etcetera.

<br>

There are too many games to make a fair selection along these lines, so you might as well take a look at the end-of-year deals on the PlayStation Store yourself. Remember that you have until the last minute of December 23 to get any of the promotional games.