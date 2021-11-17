PlayStation Store Argentina: five essential remasters and classics to buy on sale

PlayStation Store Argentina presents discounts of up to 80% in remasters, remakes and retro. We show you five essential titles!

PlayStation Store Argentina presented interesting discounts on remasters and classic video games for both PS4 What PS5. In case you are not sure what to buy, in this note we will tell you five essentials!

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, remake of Crash Team Racing from PS One, is even more prominent than the remakes of the original trilogy of Crash Bandicoot for one reason only: it expands and makes the original experience more ambitious. It is an arcade racing game with campaign mode, challenges, tournaments and a competitive multiplayer full of well-known characters from the marsupial saga, vehicles with striking designs and a ton of cosmetic elements to run races with your own style. Unmissable in the catalog of any owner of PS4 or PS5 (via backward compatibility).

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is one of those video games that marked a before and after in the industry with an immersive and emotional campaign in which we travel a huge world in search of 16 colossi that we must assassinate to save our beloved. Each fight has its own mechanics and becomes memorable both for its epic soundtrack and for its artistic direction which, with the remake of PS4, is more attractive than ever.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection compiles the three installments of the trilogy Uncharted which originally went on sale at PS3: three third-person action video games that made us experience adventures along Indiana Jones through the scavenger hunts commanded by Nathan Drake, Sullivan and Elena, with fantastic twists in between.

Tearaway Unfolded

Tearaway is a cult work of Playstation Vita– An adventure and puzzle title with a colorful aesthetic that uses paper-like materials to build its world. On the portable console Sony exploited all the hardware features to add immersion to the campaign, but in PS4 is not far behind and takes advantage of the qualities of DualShock 4 so that the ride through the environments of Tearaway are more than just a “third person adventure”.

Indigo Prophecy

Quantic Dream, the studio known for Detroit Become Human, Heavy rain and Beyond Two Souls, appeared in the world of video games with Indigo Prophecy (Fahrenheit), a fantasy thriller adventure game in which we control three different characters to solve a mysterious crime in a restaurant bathroom. Like any work of Quantic Dream, we find morally complicated decisions and important plot changes depending on what we choose over the course of the campaign.

Share it with whoever you want