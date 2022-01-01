The PlayStation Spain team has just announced on social networks that will give away numerous prizes the next Three Kings Day, that is, next Thursday, January 6, 2022. The contest will start at 12:00 (peninsular time) on the Twitter profile of @PlayStationES and it is recommended to follow the profile since if you reach a million followers too will be raffled “the biggest prize seen to date on PlayStation Spain“.

The team statement advances the draw for 15 subscriptions to PS Plus, 50 video games for PS5 and / or PS4, peripherals and even a PlayStation 5. Likewise, if the account reaches a million followers on Three Kings Day, a pack consisting of:

A PS5 console

A 55-inch SONY BRAVIA XR 55X90J television

A PS5 Pulse 3D headset

A Midnight Black Edition DualSense controller

A PS5 PS Camera

A 12-month PS Plus subscription.

🎮Follow us because on 06/01, at 12 noon, Christmas things and MANY gifts are coming! 🎮🎁Also, if that day we reach a MILLION of followers here, we will raffle the BIGGEST prize we have ever given🎁🔥 Can we count on you? RT! RT! 🔥👉 https://t.co/NtpcKBG6cY @SonyEspana pic.twitter.com/CgWOmqwSd6 – PlayStation Spain (@PlayStationES) December 30, 2021

Of course, it is about the most striking draw to start a new year in which PlayStation 5 will reach more players while the stock is reaching more stores that have numerous players waiting for their new generation console. New and existing PS5 owners alike are looking forward to new games, with Horizon Forbidden West being one of the first big exclusive releases of the year. However, 2022 will be a great year for the PlayStation family with the launch of God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Gran Turismo 7 or Forspoken. Will we get a prize in advance thanks to the Three Kings Day contest?

