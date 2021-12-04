PlayStation: Sony is planning to launch a service similar to Xbox Game Pass

Rumor has it that Sony is considering launching a subscription service on PlayStation to compete against Xbox Game Pass. Know the rumors here!

Xbox Game Pass from Xbox and Pc is one of the most important video game services in the world gaming currently. Now, and according to rumors, it seems that Sony you do not want to be left behind and will create your own service for users of PlayStation.

Is the Xbox Game Pass coming from PlayStation?

According to a report published by Bloomberg, the Japanese company plans to develop a subscription service to compete with Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft. The code name is Spartacus and “It would allow PlayStation owners to pay a monthly fee to access a catalog of modern and classic games.”

The service would be available both in PS4 like in PS5, and would bring with it the merger of the memberships of Playstation plus and PlayStation Now. On the one hand, the first offers a handful of monthly games and access to multiplayer, while the second allows you to play a select series of video games in the clouds. According to the report, the launch would take place in autumn 2022 in the southern hemisphere, so its announcement would be imminent.

Three subscription levels

Other details about “SpartacusThey mention three levels of subscriptions. The first would offer access to benefits known today in Playstation plus (monthly games, games in the clouds, access to multiplayer on-line). The second would provide access to a catalog of games from PS4 and PS5, while the third would add extended demos, streaming games and a library of classics from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP, what we could understand as the current PlayStation Now.

As far as we can understand, Sony I would be thinking of merging the services offered to the players of PlayStation currently in a single one with the possibility of fragmenting the subscription according to the player’s need, and probably their regional location. Something similar happens with Xbox Game Pass, which gives the possibility of subscribing to your standard or “Ultimate” membership with access to other services such as Xbox Live Gold, EA Access and xCloud Gaming. As for the rumors, Sony it was not reported on “Spartacus”.

Share it with whoever you want