Playstation Presents Offers For These Holidays In Several Of Its Games

For 23 days, users with PlayStation consoles will have offers on games, select titles in the store and other benefits.

Meanwhile, the promotion will also be extended to the main official stores in the country to acquire physical games focused on a variety that include first-person shooter, action and adventure, sports, platforms and family content games, among others:

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5) (21%)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) (21%)

Returnal (PS5) (21%)

Demon’s Souls (PS5) (29%)

Spider-Man Ultimate Edition (PS5) (21%)

Spiderman-Man Miles Morales (PS5) (30%)

Sackboy (PS5) (39%)

The Nioh Collection (PS5) (32%)

Death Stranding Directors Cut (15%)

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS4) (36%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Morales (PS4) (38%)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4) (47%)

The Last Of Us Part II (43%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (43%)

PS Hits (56%)

It should be noted that until December 19 the membership of 12-month PlayStation Plus It will also be discounted and can be purchased for only $ 19.99 more taxes for new users.