PlayStation knows that starting the year on the right foot may be the best way to have a good 2022, and that is why due to a leak that took place a few days ago, we had some notions about what they have in store for us for January, now we confirm some of those suspicions, and tell us which games will be Playstation plus will offer us in January.

We know that many players are waiting for the start of the year to enjoy the new titles that Playstation plus It will give you to enjoy, well, Sony finally made the official announcement and revealed the 3 games that will be available next month, on its service at no additional cost.

I know confirmedNow it is official, thanks to a post on the PlayStation blog. This means that users of the service will have a good start to 2022.

For the entire community of Persona fans they can already get excited, because one of the PlayStation Plus games will be available for January, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Persona 5 Strikers.

And in case the adventures of the Phantom Thieves are not your thing, don’t worry, there will be more options, and we talk about the fun cooperative multiplayer title and a racing game, Dirt 5, or also take the option of having great adventures with your friends in Deep rock galactic and compete in intense scenarios.

The 3 games mentioned above, can be played both as PlayStation 4 as well as for PlayStation 5. So this attractive game selection can be obtained from January 4 to February 1.

We leave without forgetting to remind you that the players who still have a few days to get the games that the service offers this December and in case you were not aware, it is Godfall: Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell, which will be available until January 3.

As well as that you know that until that day will also be the deadline to obtain several free games for PlayStation VR: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall.