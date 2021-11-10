PlayStation 5 celebrates its first year on sale this month of November and it is time to take a look back a bit in 2021 and review some news that Sony’s new generation console brought, such as changes in the free games of PlayStation Plus . A gamer has compiled all the PS Plus games of the year and revealed more than interesting statistics about Sony’s service, such as the average price per game.

Of course, the most striking fact of this research created by a Reddit user is that during the last year, PlayStation has offered games worth $ 449.89 at no additional cost to users of the service. It’s about the value of a brand new PS5. Among those gifts, the average price per game is 29.99 euros and they have an average of 74 points in Meta Critic, the leading portal in game evaluation.

As for the exclusive PlayStation 5 games that have been given away each month with PS Plus in the last year, one of the novelties of the service after the arrival of the next generation console, We found 16 games in total. Among them are releases such as Oddworld: Soulstorm, Control, Destruction All Stars, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Hell Let Loose.

With these numbers in hand, it can be said that PlayStation Plus has been more than a success during this first year of PlayStation 5 and 2021 is not yet over. During this month, subscribers can enjoy games such as Knockout City or First at no additional cost. Class Trouble between PS Plus games for November. We will see with what surprises the company for December and next year, when the second year of PlayStation 5 begins on the market. Will PlayStation be able to surpass this year’s marks?