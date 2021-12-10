While the rumor of a new PlayStation service, alias Spartacus, which would include PS Plus and PS Now in a single subscription of up to three levels of content in response to competing services such as Xbox Game Pass, the company has announced a new promotion in which you can get hold of 12 months of PS Plus at half price for a limited time.

Specifically, until next December 19 at 11:59 p.m., you can get hold of 12 months of PS Plus for only 29.99 euros, 50% less compared to the usual 59.99 euros. This offer will only be active through the PlayStation Store. Same price at which it was bought just a few weeks ago during the Black Friday sales.

PlayStation Plus is a Essential service to get the most out of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 which gives access to the following advantages:

Online game on PS4 and PS5

Games for PS4 and PS5 every month at no additional cost (accessible while subscribing to the service)

Exclusive discounts

Extra content for games like Fortnite, GTA V Online, Red Dead Redemption 2 or Apex Legends.

100GB of cloud storage.

It includes “The PlayStation Plus Collection” with which PS5 players can enjoy games like Batman Bloodbore, Days Gone, Fallout 4 or God of War, among many others, at no additional cost.

<br>

Know more: The PlayStation Plus version of Godfall is controversial because it is not the full game



The future of PS Plus as we know it until now remains to be seen, but today you can get a full year subscription at half price and enjoy all its advantages and games like Godfall or Mortal Shell at no additional cost, two of the PS Plus games for the month of December. One of the great advantages of the service that after the year comes to save a good pinch in games, more than 1,400 euros in about thirty games in all of 2021.