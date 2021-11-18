PlayStation Plus users have been able to predict the movements of PlayStation thanks to the standards that Sony establishes with games. New free games for PS Plus come to light on the first Tuesday of every monthThese are revealed on the previous Wednesday, that is, the last Wednesday of the month as a general rule. Well, for this December 2021, it is likely that the announcement will be made on Wednesday the 1st and Titles at no cost will be added on Tuesday 7th.

Sony’s patterns are predictable for users. What’s more, the dates on which it reveals PS Plus games are linked with a pattern that establishes the types of games that the service includes. Also, since PlayStation 5 was released a year ago, playable titles for the platform range from two PS4 games to one PS5 game. Although there have been a couple of exceptions, the latest platform games have been released exclusively for her. This helps Plus subscribers to reduce your spending in PlayStation 5 games, they have also discovered the offer of the last month of this year, December 2021.

The only game that is scheduled to release for PS5 in December is Heavenly Bodies, dated 7 of next month to be released for PC, PS4 and PS5. Without counting on the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker expansion, that has no sign of being the free game of the month. This could indicate, from the patterns, that Heavenly Bodies is the PS5 game for PlayStation Plus, although the official announcement must be awaited to confirm it.

This method has predicted other free previous games for the platform such as, Hell Let Loose. Although at times this rule has been inaccurate on many occasions, for example when Sony wants to throw nostalgia and decides to announce an older one as a free title. Therefore, Heavenly Bodies is a possibility, not a confirmation, as they could add an old game to the list as opposed to a new work.

In a couple of weeks it will be confirmed what will be the new IPs that will be launched for the platform for free, while the PlayStation Plus titles from November of this year can be claimed. That list includes, thanks to the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR and as part of that celebration, three virtual reality games: Knockout City (PS5 and PS4), First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4), Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4), The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (PS VR; PS4 and PS5), The persistence (PS VR; PS4 and PS5) and Until You Fall (PS VR; PS4 and PS5).