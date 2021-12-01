As it usually happens every month, PlayStation Plus offers its players several titles from the catalog of their consoles, so that all those subscribers can access these, in the same way that they can count on an extra discount on PlayStation Store offers, being, in fact, now when they are being carried out the end of the year offers at the Sony digital store.

Be that as it may, the relevant thing here is that, as usual, PlayStation Plus games are leaked days before their announcement, this being a prediction that usually always hits the spot. Nevertheless, now we have a much more reliable medium than any other when performing these leaks, since an apparent failure has made the PlayStation Spain account itself filter these games.

PlayStation Spain filters PlayStation Plus games for December 2021

Regarding the leaked games, little surprise we will find in this catalog, since, as expected, they are the same games that were leaked a few days ago. In this way, the games that will soon arrive at this service will be Godfall: Challenge Edition, LEGO DC Super-Villians and Mortal Shell, these being the ones that were already known. Nevertheless three PlayStation VR games are added to the list, which at the moment have not been confirmed. You can see the tweet that caught this error below:

@Nibellion PlayStation Spain just posted this, confirming the rumors PS Plus line up for December. pic.twitter.com/VNjyvNm3T1 – Jhan-poul (@Jay_PeaOrtiz) December 1, 2021

It is quite likely that throughout the day the official announcement is made, since December 1 was the date on which it was intended. Secondly, we will have to wait until December 7 to download these games, which promise to give a lot of play this Christmas. Of course, it should be noted that, as you can see in the tweet, the Godfall version will be the PS5 version, while the other games will be for PS4, which, as most of you know, are compatible with PlayStation 5.