PlayStation Plus games have been leaked

While it is expected that at any time PlayStation will share the list of games that will be part of PS Plus In December, a recent leak seems to have already spoiled the surprise. If true, It seems that the following month will be one of the best of the year for the users of this service.

According to Dealabs, a French site, PlayStation Plus in December would include:

–Godfall Challenger Edition (PS4 / PS5)

–Deadly Shell (PS4)

–LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4)

As always, this is just a rumor, and at the moment there is no official information from PlayStation. In case this leak turns out to be true, users will have at their fingertips one of the best Souls-Like of recent years, a fantastic LEGO game, and an entertaining looter slasher that is worth at least trying.

Editor’s Note:

I hope this information is real. Deadly Shell is a great game that shows the best aspects of Souls-Like. Secondly, Godfall It’s a title that always interested me, but for some reason I never gave it a chance, but this would change soon.

Via: Dealabs