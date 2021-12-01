It is all due to an apparently erroneous leak from PlayStation Spain.

For those who do not know, you should know that PlayStation Plus is a service through which subscribed users will have access to various games from the PlayStation 4 and / or PlayStation 5 catalog, thus giving rise to a very special reward for those who want to pay for these consoles online.

Yes indeed, they are not games that are there forever, but, each month they will be renewed, so that you can continue playing them as long as you pay for the service, but the possibility of being able to download it disappears with the arrival of a new batch of games. And under this premise, something that is very common in PlayStation Plus is the filtration of its games around the last days of the month, so that at the time of the announcement few are the surprised faces.

In this way, a few years ago we were able to tell you that three PlayStation Plus games had been leaked by a fairly reliable medium due to their record of successes. Nevertheless, Until official confirmation it is better to always take the information with tweezers, the thickness of these being greater or lesser depending on the medium. However, it seems that the latest leak has been the most reliable to date.

PlayStation Spain filters PlayStation Plus games for December 2021

In this way, as you can see in the tweet that we leave you below, PlayStation Spain apparently mistakenly released PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 ahead of time, thereby giving rise to the leaked titles have finally been confirmed. Thus, PlayStation Plus games arriving on December 7 include:

Godfall Challenge Edition, in its version for PlayStation 5.

LEGO DC Super-Villains for PlayStation 4.

Mortal Shell for PlayStation 4.

Also, in addition to these games, it was revealed that there will be 3 more titles focused on PlayStation VR, although at the moment the name or any other aspect of it is not known. You can see a tweet that collects the leak of the PlayStation Plus games from December 2021 below:

@Nibellion PlayStation Spain just posted this, confirming the rumors PS Plus line up for December. pic.twitter.com/VNjyvNm3T1 – Jhan-poul (@Jay_PeaOrtiz) December 1, 2021

On the other hand, it should be noted that, although they are PlayStation 4 games, LEGO DC and Mortal Shell could also be played on PlayStation 5, so do not miss the opportunity to get hold of these games. And in the same way, remember that you still have time to download the games for November 2021, although each time you will have fewer opportunities in this regard.

