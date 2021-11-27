The Japanese division of Sony Interactive Entertainment has registered a new patent, which describes a system for playing video games on a device coupled with two grips for control. The control shown in the patent has a design very similar to the Dualshock 4 of PlayStation 4, which is already compatible with mobile devices via bluetooth.

The drawing of the new patent of Sony Interactive Entertainment shows a dualshock 4 control split in two, with each half at one end of a mobile device. The patent description mentions an axis on which the control can be tilted, so it could be adjusted according to each player.

Related: Head of Design at DICE leaves the company after the launch of Battlefield 2042.

This type of device could be used on mobile devices to play PlayStation titles via Remote Play or through the cloud, similar to what Microsoft offers with its Xbox Cloud Gaming, available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Last month we learned that Nicola Sebastiani, former head of content at Apple Arcade, had become the new head of PlayStation’s mobile division, so the company would be looking for a way to enter the mobile market. However, since then Sony has not made any announcements related to this move.

Read more: The incredible Death’s Door is available now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Also the previous month, Jim Ryan said that Sony Interactive Entertainment was frustrated with the sales of the PlayStation 5 as they wanted to bring their exclusive games to a wider audience. The foray into the mobile video game market could be an alternative to offer PlayStation games to a larger market than that with dedicated consoles.