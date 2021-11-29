The years do not pass in vain in the world of video games. Little by little we are seeing new advances at technological levels that allow us to expand the horizon of videogames to levels never seen before. An example of this is VR, video game subscription libraries, or even the console video game streaming. Well, this last section still needs some progress to improve its stability, but we are gradually finding improvements in stability and playability. One of them, in fact, is the new patent registered by PlayStation, a new controller to play on mobile devices.

We are increasingly accustomed to playing on mobile devices. In fact, that is one of the reasons why the big video game brands no longer dare to launch purely portable consoles (with the exception of the Switch Lite or the Steam Deck that will arrive in 2022) and prefer to bet on remote play to through our smartphones. That is why Sony has patented this new remote, as VGC has discovered, which we can see that clearly bets on the layout of the controls in the style of the Nintendo Switch, without fear of the sides of its widescreen and without losing the essence of Sony.

In addition, we can also appreciate that this design quite collides with the one that Microsoft officially uses for its Xbox Game Streaming, which is more clearly committed to a support that elevates the mobile while we normally use one of the compatible Xbox controllers. It should be remembered that we can also currently use a PlayStation controller to play remotely with the mobile, although, depending on the success of this peripheral, we will have to see if Xbox considers it interesting to bet on that design line.

The mobile market is increasingly part of the mainstream video game landscape. In addition to the titles designed for these devices, which the remote game is more and more established Through them it only makes us think that this route could gain more and more weight for the future.