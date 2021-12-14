This weekend PlayStation celebrates its multiplayer on-line free before Christmas. Users of Playstation 5 Y Playstation 4 They will be able to enjoy this offer for a limited time without having to be a member of PlayStation Plus. So this weekend players will get to have fun with their favorite titles online at no additional cost. This offer starts from Saturday, December 18 (12:01 am) to Sunday, December 19 (11:59 pm), being both peninsular hours. This has been announced by PlayStation in their official count through the news blog.

Usually some titles require this PlayStation subscription service, such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto Online or FIFA 22, in order to play their content online, which requires a connection. Despite this, this weekend the restrictions are canceled and users will be able to access these long-awaited franchises during this period. Even so, it should be remembered that to be able to enjoy these games you have to be in possession of them. Therefore, to play them you must be in possession of the title you want to benefit from.

Right now there is a special offer on your 12-month subscription, offering this mode at half price for a limited time. Specifically, until next time December 19 at 11:59 p.m.. Its price drops to 29.99 euros, 50% less, since its usual rate is 59.99 euros.

Games available this month on PS Plus

Also, the titles that are available this month will be playable on PS Plus. So the games that are at no additional cost in this December’s subscription are now available to redeem. The service, in its last month of the year, is made up of Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS5 and PS4), LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4) and Mortal Shell (PS4). In addition, VR titles will also benefit from this offer, such as The Persistence, The Walking Dead Saint & Sinners and Until You Fall. These games will be available for download in the library until January 3, but only titles can be played on-line for free this Saturday and Sunday.

Sony knows well how to pamper its users, so these promotions will help to endure the tedium of having to pay a subscription for an online service. So this weekend don’t wait any longer and go for your games on-line favorites and show your friends who’s boss.