PlayStation Now games announced for January 2022

While the rumor of the arrival to PS4 and PS5 of a service like Xbox Game Pass continues, Sony continues with its commitment to strengthen its subscription service PlayStation Now with new games that arrive on a monthly basis to attract new users to this service that allows you to play in streaming, as well as download several games directly to the console and play them natively. After the arrival of games like God of War, The Last of Us Part II or different Final Fantasy titles, the titles that will arrive to start the year have now been announced.

This same Tuesday, January 4, PlayStation Now will add up to six different games of the most varied, starting with the adventure Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and ending with the survival sandbox Unturned, through other titles known as Mortal Kombat 11 and more proposals that you can discover below:

Fury unleashed Awesome Games Studio’s title, Fury Unleashed, is a Action platformer with roguelite combos. According to the developers, it is inspired by modern games like Dead Cells and Rogue Legacy, but without leaving aside other titles like Contra and Metal Slug. In Fury Unleashed you explore the pages of a comic that has a life of its own and where each room is a vignette. It stands out for having a combo system with quite spectacular impact. If you kill enemies too fast, you unleash your fury. This gives you enough power to destroy everything without taking any damage.

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

Run the space program of the alien race Kerbal in Kerbal Space Program. Use a variety of parts to build functional spaceships that fly (or don’t fly) based on the laws of aerodynamics and orbital physics. Put your Kerbal crew into orbit (and keep them alive) to explore satellites and planets of the Kerbal solar system. Build bases and space stations to expand the scope of your expedition.

Read: Tales of Arise will have its own streaming event on July 29 Mortal Kombat 11 Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 marks the return of a saga of fighting games that was released in 1992 for the Mega Drive and SNES. This delivery stands out for offering a deeper and more personalized gaming experience. The characters have new variants that directly influence the control. As for the story mode, it has the classic combats and new characters. We also find a PvP mode via the Internet and the possibility of playing split screen. In its version for PC it has full compatibility with remote control and is compatible with Remote Play, allowing not only to share online games with local cooperative mode over the Internet, but also to broadcast the games from our PC to other devices.

Super Time Force Ultra

Super Time Force Ultra is a platform game full of action and time travel. Control the time at your leisure to gain an advantage on the battlefield. Retrace your steps, choose when to jump into action again, and team up with your past selves in an incredible single-player cooperative experience. Control up to 19 unique characters in 6 different time periods, from the most distant past to the most remote future.

Unturned Unturned is an open world survival adventure game developed by Nelson Sexton. The player controls a survivor who faces a unknown virus that has been manipulated and investigated by a corporation called Scorpion 7. The protagonist’s mission is to rebuild everything with him crafting system that allows you to make objects to avoid also the attack of the zombies. The game has multiplayer mode to share the experience with other players with whom you can join. In addition to a large fortification, users can manufacture traps and electrical systems more complex.

Hideo Kojima talks about his next project again and defines it as “something radical”

PlayStation Now, which can also be enjoyed on PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility of the console, has more than 700 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games of various genres that can be enjoyed thanks to the subscription service available for a month for 9, € 99, ​​three months for € 24.99 or one year for € 59.99. What’s more, Playstation Now has a seven-day free trial.

Related topics: PlayStation

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe