The games of PS Plus for the month of August seem to have filtered out already, as is usually quite usual at this time of the month. This time around, rumors come to us that we might have three great titles of quite varied genres, so that everyone has to choose from. The games They were leaked by the very PlayStation website prematurely, so we can already confirm that these are the official games of PS Plus in August.

Of course, PlayStation managed to remove the post on its website «on time«, Although they were not fast enough to prevent the famous Twitter user, Wario64, make a compilation of the titles that will come to PS Plus in the month of August. The games in question, according to Wario64 in his tweet, will be Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2 Y Hunter’s Arena: Legends. The latter would only be available in PS5.

So much Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville What Tennis World Tour 2 will be available in PS4 and PS5. Hunter’s Arena: LegendsOn the other hand, it will be released on PS5 the same day that it will be available on the Sony service. You will be able to play all PS Plus games from this August 3. Stay tuned to get all these titles for free if you are part of Sony’s service, they have no loss.

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 is a tennis sports simulator developed by Big Ant Studios and the second installment in this saga. Users will be able to play as the best tennis players in the world, who are recreated with a more realistic look. The game also allows you to create new players with many customization options to compete in the game. world ranking of the professional circuit with players like Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal. Play on the most popular tennis courts and face other players in singles or doubles matches thanks to its online or local mode.

More details of Tennis World Tour 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Also known as Plants vs. Zombies The Battle of Neighborvill is an action shooter developed by PopCap and distributed by Electronic Arts. Like the other installments of Plants vs. Zombies Modern Warfare, this focuses on the war between plants and zombies. In this case, the confrontations unfold in 3 new zones, 7 already known maps and 6 exclusive ones.

More details of Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Hunter’s Arena: Legends

Competitive multiplayer video game that is available on PC, PS4 and PS5. Its proposal brings together different elements of an MMORPG with a very defined graphic style, medieval in nature, which allows players to use monsters as mounts to advance through the terrain, level up each of the available characters, enter dungeons and much more. more. The great particularity of this title is that all this is done through 30-minute games, so you will have to be very fast to experience all this in the shortest possible time while you face powerful bosses and other players.