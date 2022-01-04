Temporary exclusives are a reality today. PlayStation 5 received throughout 2021 several totally exclusive titles such as Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart and Returnal, although also some temporary ones such as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrande (now available for PC) or Deathloop, the latest from Arkane Studios that looks like aims to hit Xbox Series X (including Xbox Game Pass) in the medium term future.

The information comes through Bethesda, or more specifically, the game’s official Twitter account, which is promoting the game’s latest offering through the PlayStation Store. Through a short video it has been seen that the game “It will not be available on other consoles until at least September 14, 2022“, which is exactly one year after the game’s release. In this way, it is confirmed that Deathloop will be able to reach Xbox Series X from September 15, although it is not known if the end date will be close to this day or not.

You have your targets. Now it’s time to eliminate them all and break this time loop. DEATHLOOP is 50% OFF on the PlayStation Store until 1/5/22. pic.twitter.com/bzu4o24Vj9 – DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) December 22, 2021

Deathloop could arrive later than September 15 if Microsoft decides to campaign for its launch. As you will not be able to do it until then, the possibilities are several: that it is announced and launched imminently, that it is announced and takes weeks to arrive, that it is committed to making an extended edition … We can only wait until September 15 to know if the wait will be lengthened or the launch will arrive immediately. Meanwhile, PS5 players can now benefit from up to 50% discount on the price of the title thanks to the PlayStation Store Christmas sale.

