The Black Friday offers on the PlayStation Store have been available for a few days with hundreds of games in promotion. With so much to choose from, it’s hard to stick with just one or even find a game that really makes you tick. But don’t worry, the solution is in the palm of your hand. Literally, PlayStation has launched a fun initiative in which he “reads your hand” and recommends a game from the catalog.

“Embarrassed? Confused? Feeling lost among so many Black Friday deals? Don’t worry, don’t suffer, let us help you. Our quiromantic office has the answer “, assures PlayStation in the presentation of this campaign. «The best offer is written in your gamer hands. The goddess Fortuna and the Cosmos converge on these dates to unlock your potential and make your game flow without limits. Don’t hesitate, unravel the mysteries in your hands and let our professionals guide you to find the perfect offer ».

That’s right, you have to go through a simple questionnaire about the lines that are drawn on your hand: that of life, that of the heart, that of health, that of money, etc. Once you’re done, PlayStation’s “palm office” will match you up with that set of Black Friday deals you’re predestined for. It can be any game.

<br>

Know more: Leaked PlayStation Plus games for December 2021



But the thing is not there, since it is also a PlayStation raffle in which you can win a 12-month subscription card to PS Plus. To participate, you just have to fill in the questions of the palm office, and share your result on Twitter with the hashtag #DestinoBlackFridayPS quoting @PlayStationES. The promotion is valid until next November 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Do not stay without knowing what destiny has in store for you.