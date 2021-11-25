We are exactly one month away from Christmas, which means that family gatherings, parties with friends, invisible gifts, Santa Claus, the Three Kings, etc. arrive. Moments in which to look good with a gift, that’s why PlayStation brings a collection of clothes and accessories for Christmas, so you can give them to that family member or friend who loves video games and the PlayStation house.

As the company has announced through the PlayStation blogChristmas tree decorations such as PlayStation balls or character silhouettes The Last of Us Part II, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn or Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart .

Of course, apart from decorations there are all kinds of clothes, from sweatshirts to hats, through socks or scarves. All with its corresponding PlayStation logo. We can also find another type of more common merchandise, such as cups, thermos and even a blanket to spend Christmas playing warm. Take a look at some of the products:

Without a doubt, an incredible selection of gifts for the most fans of PlayStation. And it is valid for children as for adults, you can find different sizes of clothes so that the vast majority of people can be accommodated. If not, you can always buy a PlayStation mug or blanket. The price and availability of each product can be found on the website of Playstation Gear Store

<br>

If merchandise isn’t your thing, you can always give away a PlayStation game, and there are plenty to choose from. If you don’t mind jumping a few weeks ahead, the PlayStation Store still has hundreds of Black Friday deals. Not a bad time for do your holiday shopping in advance and save some money.