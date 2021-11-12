In the blink of an eye a year has passed. Exactly 365 days ago we were celebrating the arrival of the Playstation 5 to the market. In this period of time we have seen the launch of games like Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop and more. In this way, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, has celebrated this date by revealing that more of 25 projects are already in development at PlayStation Studios.

In a new post on the PlayStation blog, Ryan took on the task of thanking all the fans who have accompanied this console throughout a year where we saw high-level launches, acquisitions like Housemarque, and announcements. that prepare us for a great future. Similarly, It has been noted that there are currently more than 360 games available on the PS5.

When talking about the future, Ryan noted that there are currently 25 projects in development within PlayStation Studios. Some of these we already know, What Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s wolverine, but there are still several surprises on the way. This is what the CEO commented:

“A really busy year, and we’re just getting started with PS5. The imaginative game creators and publishing partners we work with have released more than 360 games on PS5. In addition, there are currently more than 25 games in development for PS5 at PlayStation Studios. “

Finally, Ryan shared a series of data related to the time that users have spent on the PS5. Total, more than 4.6 billion hours of gameplay have taken place among the more than 13 million units sold. Along with this, a list of the most played titles on this console was also shared:

-Fortnite

-Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

-FIFA 21

-NBA 2K21

-Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

-Destiny 2

-MLB The Show 21

-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

-Demon’s Souls

-NBA 2K22

However, not all are good news. A recent report has indicated that the production of the PS5 will decrease. Similarly, a hacker has found an exploit on this console.

Editor’s Note:

Time flies, especially when you’re having fun. 2021 was a great year for the PlayStation 5, and 2022 looks set to be even better. Hopefully the company doesn’t miss a beat, and continues to deliver quality projects on a consistent basis. This is just the beginning of a long generation of consoles.

Via: Jim ryan