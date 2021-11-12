PlayStation 5 is one year old this month since its launch in 2020.

On November 12, 2020, PlayStation 5 hit the market for the first time, the console that would start the new generation of Sony and that culminated its worldwide launch on November 19 with its arrival in other territories, including Europe. It is because of that from Sony they have wanted to commemorate the first birthday of the console, along the way giving the odd teaser of what is to come, as well as details of the titles already released.

Be that as it may, on the PlayStation blog he has made a special reference to the titles that have already been released exclusively on the console, such as Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Returnal and Deathloop, as well as the acquisitions made by the company in the last year, in this case adding Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque and Nixxes to their ranks.

On the other hand also there have been words dedicated to the future, specifically to the titles that will arrive, these being God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West as the exclusives, as well as special announcements like the one for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake at the PlayStation Showcase last September.

A summary of the year lived with PlayStation 5 and more than 25 exclusive games in development.

All this being said, Sony has not missed the opportunity to announce that there are currently multiple developments for the console. In fact, there are a total of 360 games in development, while more than 25 of these are being developed for PlayStation 5 by console studios, so ** there is a promising future for proprietary licensing.

Furthermore, it has been mentioned that many players have played the great titles of the console, to the point of accumulating 4.6 billion hours played on PlayStation 5, with titles such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, Demon’s Souls, among others, those that have entered the top 10.

With all this said, there is no doubt that PlayStation 5 seems to be here to stay, being currently the second best-selling console of the generation only behind Nintendo Switch, which exceeds 90 million after 4 and a half years on the market. Be that as it may, we will have to see how the performance of the console is during 2022, since this seems to be the year where the strongest exclusives of the console will arrive. Of course, it will be necessary to see if it affects the stock problems that persist today.

