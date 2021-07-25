PlayStation gives you six months of Apple TV +

PlayStation wants to pamper its users. In this way, it was recently revealed that those who have a PS5, get a chance to get six months of Apple TV + free, the streaming service with exclusive movies and series produced by the apple company.

All you need to do is download the Apple TV + application on your PlayStation 5, sign in, or create, your Apple account, and voila!. You don’t need to use a credit card or anything like that. This offer is available now, and you will have until July 22, 2022 to redeem it.

But nevertheless, It is important to mention that this offer can only be obtained through a PS5, and a PS4, the official PlayStation site on PC or the PlayStation mobile app are not valid this time. Once the six months are up, you will have the opportunity to pay $ 4.99 per month to continue your Apple TV + subscription.

On related topics, fans find adorable interaction on Marvel’s Spider-Man. Similarly, the PS5 already alerts you when there are problems with the PSN connection.

Via: PlayStation

