PlayStation filters PS + games

As we are approaching the end of July, many users are wondering what games will come to Playstation plus in August. Although this information will be officially provided at some point in the following week, it seems that Sony could not wait, since The three titles that will be available on PS + next month were leaked on the official site of this service.

Recently, the official PlayStation Plus page accidentally leaked the three games that will arrive on this service in August. According to the site, which has already been removed, from August 3 we will be able to enjoy:

–Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS5)

–Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4 and PS5)

–Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4 and PS5)

Of these three titles, Hunter’s Arena: Legends It is a PvP and PvE with Battle Royale elements which can only be downloaded at no additional cost in the new generation. Secondly, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a third person shooter inspired by the popular mobile game. Finally, Tennis World Tour 2 is, as the name implies, a local and online multiplayer tennis game.

Hopefully in the next few days, PlayStation share more information about PlayStation Plus games. In related topics, PlayStation gives you six months of Apple TV +. Similarly, you can play Marvel’s Avengers for free on PS4 and PS5 next week.

Via: PlayStation

