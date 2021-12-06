PlayStation executive fired for pedophilia

During the weekend it was announced that George Cacioppo, senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment who worked at the PlayStation Store since 2013, he was fired, this after being accused of pedophilia.

Recently, the group known as People v. Preds, who are charged with investigating and then exposing suspected pedophiles, posted a video on where Cacioppo was pointed out as trying to have sex with a 15-year-old, this under the name of “Jeff.”

In the video a man is exposed under the name “Jeff.” Along with this, the group visits the place of this person, who is seen wearing a PS5 shirt. Although this does not show any case of pedophilia, nor is the identity of Cacioppo confirmed, People v. Preds posted a series of images from the conversations between “Jeff” and this group.

By making this information known, Sony issued a message to CNET, where they confirm that Cacioppo has been fired, and they are working to investigate this case. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired.”

For its part, People v. Preds has already shared his investigation with the San Diego police. On related issues, after recent harassment allegations, Activision Blizzard has been confirmed not to be present at The Game Awards.

The industry has already reached a point where even the top managers of large companies cannot escape committing these horrible acts. Let’s hope that everything that has happened in the last few months is just the beginning of a period of cleaning that this medium desperately needs.

Via: Kotaku