On this anniversary, PlayStation5 winked at Mexico City, Yucatán, Chihuahua and Guanajuato, identifying its emblematic buttons with the scenarios of these Mexican entities.

In the video you can see the old Banobras building, in the area of ​​Tlatelolco in the capital, characteristic for its pyramidal shape and its triangular profile alludes to one of the buttons on the PS5 controller.

The deep Mayan jungle and its beautiful circular cenotes they are the reference for the button that identifies it this way.

A powerful lightning bolt falls into the indomitable Chihuahuan desert to go to the “X”, the monumental sculpture in honor of Mexicanness, located in the Chamizal Park on the border line of Ciudad Juárez.

A perfect square hangs over the square of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, completing the four essential keys of the PS5.