It is a miracle of the Christmas season. After more than a year in the market, the Playstation 5 it will finally have official interchangeable plates. That’s right, throughout 2021 we have several third party companies offering a great variety of these objects, but now it is Sony’s turn to fulfill the dream of all users of this console.

In total, PlayStation has announced five interchangeable plates in the following colors:

-Midnight black.

-Cosmic red.

-Rosa nova.

-Blue starlight.

-Galactic purple.

Each of these colors was created to perfectly match the DualSense of the same shades. Similarly, each plate will be available for both the model with a disc reader, as well as for digital consoles. This is what PlayStation mentioned about it:

“These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use – just remove the original white PS5 console covers and snap the new ones back in place.”

Regarding its availability, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be on sale in January 2022, but only in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea and the Philippines. The other three colors will hit these same markets sometime in the first half of next year.

The rest of the markets will have to wait until an undetermined date. However, PlayStation has mentioned that they will do everything possible to bring the color plates to the rest of the world throughout 2022. Now we can only wait.

Editor’s Note:

The fans’ dreams have finally come true. It’s nice to see that the PS5 plates will match the DualSense colors perfectly. However, it is a pity that other regions have to wait indefinitely to officially modify their consoles.

Ways: PlayStation Blog