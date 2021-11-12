Until December 1, PlayStation will offer discounts on more than 500 titles in its store. Find out which games are included in the promo on this note!

PlayStation Argentina made new discounts official in its store. Users of the Sony console store will be able to find great titles at reduced prices that will only be available in the official store. Video game fans will be able to enjoy these discounts until December the first, in we can even find games under $ 20. The best of all is that if you also have PS Plus some titles will feature a additional discount.

Next, we leave you a list with some of the games and their respective discount:

A Way Out (with a 75% discount)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (80% off)

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey (60% off)

Detroit: Become Human (50% off)

Devil May Cry HD Collection (50% off)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (67% off)

Far Cry 5 (70% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition (70% off)

Resident Evil 6 (60% off)

LittleBigPlanet 3 (50% off)

My Hero One’s Justice 2 (with a discount of 67%)

Resident Evil 4 (60% off)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (85% off)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (70% off)

Resident Evil 5 (60% off)

LA Noire (with a 50% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront II (75% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Standard Edition (80% off)

WWE 2K20 (67% off)

Lastly, PlayStation players who are subscribed to Playstation plus can take advantage of the last days to download free games during the month of November as Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and The Sexy Brutale. While for the anniversary of PlayStation VR users can enjoy free The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, The persistence and Until You Fall.

