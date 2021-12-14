PlayStation 5: more colors of wireless control and plates to dress the console arrive in Latin America

Sony confirmed that we will be able to dress the PlayStation 5. New accessories will arrive in Latin America with different colors for both its console and its controls. Read all the info Here!

After the launch of the Dualsense red and black controls on the PS5, Sony announced that we will have more varieties never seen before for PlayStation, and that they will arrive in Latin America. And it seems that they will not only be for controls, but side plates to transform our wanted and desired console.

The controls that were announced arrive in the colors Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, maintaining the galactic style proposed by the first two controls that came out. The new controls will arrive in January 2022 and only some physical stores will have them, but if you want to make sure you can buy them on the official Sony website.

Regarding the colors for the side plates or “faceplates” of consoles, Sony released something that had leaked a bit: housings to switch to the console that already you have. Users will be able to personalize their console only by removing the cover that already has their PlayStation and changing it for the color you want.

These cases arrive in the same colors as the new controls, that is, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, as well as in Midnight Back and Cosmic Red. All this so that you combine the control with the corresponding case or also with the one you like the most.

All of this will be available from January 2022 in the official store of Sony from PlayStation 5. It is not yet known in which physical stores they will be able to be found, but surely before the launch a list of adhered locations will appear. Pricing locally, yet to be confirmed, but in the US it’s $ 50. What color are you going to choose?

