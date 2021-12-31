Sony’s next-generation console has great news for the entire community of PlayStation gamers who have a PlayStation 5 in their hands, and today we will see a possibility in which fans of Marvel comics and movies can mix their affection with both .

Something that seems quite curious to us is that many of Marvel fans have great affection for Anthony Edward “Tony” Stark, better known as Iron Man, one of the most popular superheroes in history, many will want to have a concept of control special edition that allows us to put our hands on a control dedicated to the Marvel superhero.

The PlayStation 5 community of gamers has a great affection for the special editions of consoles and controllers that Sony releases, taking inspiration from exclusive titles and the occasional character from popular culture.

This time we will tell you about a theme for your control, inspired by the Iron Man suit. The best of all is that, after his end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the well-known Pope has published some special edition control concept arts Iron Man from PlayStation 5, as well as previously we already showed you one dedicated to the Xbox Series X | S controller that will make you feel like a Marvel superhero.

Pope (@popeart_design on Instagram) is recognized for the quality of his designs on controllers and consoles, some of which are for sale, albeit at quite high prices. For this reason, these special edition Iron Man controllers for PlayStation 5 could go on sale through some of the virtual means that this designer uses to sell them.

These special edition PlayStation 5 Iron Man controllers along with the Xbox Series X | S models are dedicated to all fans of the beloved character Tony Stark, who fought alongside the other Avengers to keep earth safe.

This controller is based on the iconic superhero costume along with all the things that make Sony’s next-gen controller so great. While some PlayStation fans would love to get their hands on these controllers, it looks like they will remain concepts for now.