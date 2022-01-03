There are numerous myths surrounding nutrition, especially those related to weight loss. It is not necessary to dwell on the miracle diets that periodically travel the media, but on other ideas that are well established in the popular imagination. One of them is through sports: we tend to assume that exercise is a good way to lose weight. After all, we burn calories, right?

Well no. We have known this for a long time and there is a whole science surrounding it: playing sports is not an effective method to lose weight. Not in a general way and without other interventions. It is good, it is healthy, it is recommended and it can help you lose weight, but by itself it does not usually work any miracle. This new study focused on the eating and sports patterns of about 200 people for a year sheds light on the phenomenon.

Four groups. The first thing the researchers did was put the participants on a low-calorie diet. It was quite effective: they lost about 13 kilos on average. From there, and given that fast and drastic diets have a not inconsiderable rebound effect, the authors divided them into four different groups to assess their behavior and evolution throughout a year.

The first group would receive a liraglutide treatment (a medicine for diabetics and obese patients) and an intense exercise routine several times a week (combined group). The second, a liraglutide treatment and a normal activity routine, without specific exercise (liraglutide group). The third, a placebo treatment and an intense exercise routine (exercise group). And the fourth, a placebo treatment and no type of specific activity (placebo group).

The differences. We thus have four different control groups: one with treatment and exercise; another only with treatment; one without treatment but with exercise; and a last one without treatment or exercise. What happened after a year? The combined group was the most successful, losing another 3.4 kilos over the 13 kilos in those first eight weeks. The liraglutide group and the exercise group were maintained; while the placebo group gained 6 kilos compared to the less original 13 kilos.

They all go down, but not the same. What does all this mean? To understand it, it is useful to go to the total percentages of weight loss. Above their original weight (prior to the eight-week diet) the combined group reduced their weight by 15%, well above the 6.7% of the placebo group or 10% and 13% of the exercise and liraglutide group. That is, the most effective way to lose weight is a fast hypocaloric diet. But from there, the consolidation of the weight loss during the following year is achieved through a specific treatment … And exercise.



The “0” line marks the original weight after the first eight weeks of the diet. In gray, the placebo group (+6 kilos); in green, the exercise group (+2 kilos); in blue, the liraglutide group (same weight); in red, the combined group (-3.4 kilos,).

To hold. As the authors explain, the mere practice of sports “led to a maintenance of the initial weight loss and a further reduction in body fat.” He avoided the rebound effect that the placebo group, without treatment or specific exercise program, did suffer after one year. By itself it was not helpful in reducing weight, but it did play an important role in limiting subsequent gains for more than a year. Sport is not going to make you lose weight, but it will make you not gain weight.

The most effective. Most of the studies are aimed at people who are obese or overweight, hence the drastic reductions (about 13 kilos on average) during the initial eight weeks of the diet. For them, the mixture of initial diet + medication + intense exercise is the surest way to lose weight. For everyone else? Scientific evidence points in the same direction: diet is most effective, while sport works well for maintenance.

Image: Gabin Vallet / Unsplash