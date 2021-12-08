Forza Horizon 5 have become Playground Games’ most successful car game and one of the highest rated titles of 2021. With millions of active players, enjoying season 1, now Playground Games has announced new vehicles for Forza Horizon 5 that will be available in both season two and season three. But besides new cars, too A new update is coming to Forza Horizon 5 that will fix all kinds of bugs that players are experiencing.

Season 2 of Forza Horizon 5 will begin tomorrow, lasting four weeks (one for each season of the year). Therefore, we can enjoy new vehicles of the most interesting. So from SomosXbox we are going to leave you below with a list where we collect the 24 new vehicles for Forza Horizon 5 that will be distributed between the second and third seasons.

Playground Games announces 24 new vehicles for Forza Horizon 5

New Vehicles Coming in Season 2:

Lamborghini Espada S3

Ferrari j50

Ferrari Monza SP2

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Lamborghini Aventador J

Ferrari 599 GTO

Maserati 8CTF

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Ferrari 575M Maranello

Lamborghini Galardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante

Peel P50

Peel Trident

New Vehicles Coming in Season 3: