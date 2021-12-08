Forza Horizon 5 have become Playground Games’ most successful car game and one of the highest rated titles of 2021. With millions of active players, enjoying season 1, now Playground Games has announced new vehicles for Forza Horizon 5 that will be available in both season two and season three. But besides new cars, too A new update is coming to Forza Horizon 5 that will fix all kinds of bugs that players are experiencing.
Season 2 of Forza Horizon 5 will begin tomorrow, lasting four weeks (one for each season of the year). Therefore, we can enjoy new vehicles of the most interesting. So from SomosXbox we are going to leave you below with a list where we collect the 24 new vehicles for Forza Horizon 5 that will be distributed between the second and third seasons.
Always deliver on time with this Postcard design in Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games announces 24 new vehicles for Forza Horizon 5
New Vehicles Coming in Season 2:
- Lamborghini Espada S3
- Ferrari j50
- Ferrari Monza SP2
- Lamborghini Huracán EVO
- Lamborghini Aventador J
- Ferrari 599 GTO
- Maserati 8CTF
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- Ferrari 575M Maranello
- Lamborghini Galardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante
- Peel P50
- Peel Trident
New Vehicles Coming in Season 3:
- Audi TT RS
- Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
- Jaguar XJ13
- Donkervoort D8 GTO
- Toyota Celica SSI
- Ford Mustang Mach 1
- Jaguar XK RS GT
- Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
- Jaguar XJ220 S TWR
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
- Zenvo TS1