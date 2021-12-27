The Apex Legends community of players repeatedly calls on the developer Respawn Entertainment to add amazing things to their fun battle Royale video game, so today we will jump to one that will make all Caustic Mains tremble with emotion.

Something that has caught our attention is that, unlike Fortnite, Apex has not had too many IRL crossovers, but some fans think that the Mad Max universe would be a perfect setting for our favorite legends.

If you’ve seen Mad Max Fury Road from 2015, you might be able to guess that it’s Caustic and his resemblance to the movie’s antagonist: Immortan Joe.

Players want a crossover with Mad Max

Just looking at Joe, it’s easy to see the resemblance between him and Caustic. It really comes down to the mask. In Caustic’s case, it protects him from the gas, but the reason Joe wears the mask is to hide his facial deformity.

We never take a look during the movie, but another official lore confirms that this is the case. But if we have Joe, we have to have Max, right? Well, fans think Fuse would be the perfect post-apocalyptic warrior. Also, he would probably pull off a leather jacket perfectly.

Other players suggested in the comments that Octane would make a great War Boy (one of Joe’s bald minions) and Wraith could be a perfect Furiosa. Right now, Apex has just wrapped up the limited-time annual Winter Express event, but there are sure to be several new events in 2022.