Nostalgia often moves the world of video games. We already see it in titles that today enjoy a remake or a remastering, such as, Final Fantasy XII, Crash Bandicoot or one of the best works of Fumito Ueda, Shadow of the Colossus. Thus, the preference for consoles, in addition to the war it involves between players, is imminent. It is for this estimation that the website of Hyperoptic wanted to survey video game users to find out which console they would like to see come back, and relive your childhood or adulthood, as well as bring back the best games on the market at your discretion.

What classic console would you choose if you could return one of the past?, this was the question posed to the 1,000 UK respondents in the web survey. Having as results in the beginning of the Nintendo DS table; in second place, PlayStation and in third place, PlayStation 2.

Nintendo DS, the mythical and iconic Nintendo console is crowned the winner of this questionnaire, 61% of users they very much want the revolutionary notebook of the time to return. Also, they are willing to pay 150.82 pounds. On his heels is PlayStation with 60.6% pollster who want me to return. The data of how much they would pay for this console is curious, because would pay more than Nintendo’s laptop: 159.16 pounds. And the bronze takes it PlayStation 2 with 57.9%, possibly the Sony console with the best catalog of all time, has even more financial support, although not in preference: 167.53 pounds.

According Nintendo Life, the DS could be a reality, because not only does it have a large catalog of video games in its library, but it is one of consoles that do not have as many possibilities to go digital or one Classic Edition. For the simple fact that the Dual screen system acquires titles in an incredible configuration, which would make a new official version work realistically to enjoy the works that marked us so much.

In addition to the consoles, players were surveyed on which games they would like to see returned. Although some of them are already on current platforms, it follows that what users want is some revamped remakes or even a good remastering of some title. Without eating or drinking it, Sonic the hedgehog (1991) is the winner of this survey with 38% of the votes in favor. Followed by Super Mario Kart 64 (1997) and thirdly, Space invader (1978). All classics that respondents are looking forward to returning.