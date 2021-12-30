The entire community of Grand Theft Auto players will be able to find what would be the most related Easter egg to the iconic Pokémon video game franchise, and the most curious thing is that it is found in one of the most emblematic vehicles of the most recent deliveries.

We should mention that, for years, the GTA Online Pegassi Infernus has been the fan-favorite supercar for touring Los Santos. But gamers have noted unmistakable similarities to a Pokeball casually incorporated as a car’s taillights, years after its release.

“Is it just me or does this backlight look like a Pokeball,” Redditor editor ‘Ikea-Birdd’ said. Other GTA fans were quick to identify the famous item in Pokémon as well, with many sharing their thoughts on whether the reference was intentional.

“Every time I’m in the Infernus I think this,” said another player. Could this be a Pokeball Easter Egg from GTA Online? Driving the Infernus gives people a clear view of the rear fender, giving them plenty of time to look at the brake lights.

There are four in total, two of which are completely red, while the remaining lights have a white lower half that lights up when reversing. The striking similarities to the simple design of the Pokémon Pokeball have people wondering if it was an intentional tribute from Rockstar Games.