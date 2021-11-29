The Call of Duty gaming community came to a conclusion and that is that developers should level things out to counter riot shields, also known as Riot Shield, which, for years, has been one of the most annoying things to come across. in Call of Duty.

Something that catches our attention is that, by equipping the Riot Shield, players can use it to avoid being shot in the back, since it deflects the bullets, or use it to dress yourself without dying in the attempt.

In many situations, you don’t have many options left to counter a Riot Shield, especially if the enemy is running a class that nullifies grenade damage.

Shields, again, have been a major headache in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and many people consider them too broken. So, they want the developers to start tweaking some things. On November 26, Vanguard gamer and Reddit user youbuildbob started a thread on the Vanguard subreddit.

The player asked the developers to make improvements to FMJ that would counter Riot Shields. “In every game there are turtles running around the map with the shield on their back,” said the frustrated player. “If there is no movement penalty for having the shield on the back, FMJ should at least shoot through it and do some damage.”

While other players acknowledged that more counters are needed for riot shields, some think that an Armor Piercing upgrade would be more beneficial than an FJM upgrade. “I’d rather they put this benefit on Armor Piercing,” said Mii_On_My_Wii. “It’s a much more niche type of ammunition than FMJ and it would give it more purpose.”

However, while some were with the idea of ​​more ways to avoid Riot Shields, one player thinks there are enough counters already. “If you can’t counter the people who prevail over it [Riot Shields], I’m sorry, but you should probably get hot, “they added.