Red Dead Redemption 2 hit the market more than three years ago, but as has happened with other great games in the industry, even today players continue to discover incredible details within the game, which shows the great work of Rockstar Games with the latest AAA title released.

One of the incredible details of Red Dead Redemption 2 that the players have discovered in the last days has been the one shared by the user Veporyzer by Reedit. After throwing a Molotov cocktail, the player quickly switched to the title photo mode, allowing him to “freeze” time and see a large number of small glass fragments that exploded when the cocktail exploded.

Players continue to discover incredible details of Red Dead Redemption 2

However, the most impressive thing is not that the bottle explodes into many fragments, but that each of these reflects the light individually and completely realistically, allowing the player to observe the explosion through them. Typically this type of detail is often present in scenes where it may be noticeable to gamers, but it is certainly amazing to find it in a situation that lasts a fraction of a second.

There is no doubt that these amazing details from Red Dead Redemption 2 They are what make the Rockstar Games title one of the best games that we had the opportunity to enjoy during the past generation, and that demonstrate the care that every aspect of the title has been given from the studio.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.